Home » At least five people have been killed in a Russian rocket attack on Lviv in western Ukraine
World

At least five people have been killed in a Russian rocket attack on Lviv in western Ukraine

by admin
At least five people have been killed in a Russian rocket attack on Lviv in western Ukraine

The Ukrainian authorities have announced that at least five people they were killed in a Russian missile attack on a residential complex in Lviv in western Ukraine. There are also several dozen wounded. The mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovyi, said that at least 30 apartments were destroyed in the attack, and a school and a university dormitory were seriously damaged. It is feared that the balance could be even worse: rescue teams are at work looking for people trapped in the rubble. Russian Defense Minister he said that unspecified military bases and depots of foreign armed vehicles with high-precision weapons have been hit. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russia has systematically denied striking civilian targets.

Lviv is about 70 kilometers from the border with Poland, hundreds of kilometers from the areas of eastern Ukraine where most of the clashes have taken place in recent months. Earlier in the war Russia had bombed a military base and other civilian targets in this area as well.

– Read also: The Wagner group is continuing to recruit men in Russia

See also  Death threats to Pablo Iglesias. Vox does not condemn, the left as a whole abandons the electoral debates in Madrid

You may also like

The Rise of Vigilante Violence: Gang Members in...

Drought in Mexico halts hot sauce production

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 07 July...

Tour de France, stage 6 – Pogacar returns...

Andreana Čekić on alcohol and driving | Fun

Street Fighter 6 announces the arrival of Rashid

Rise in Vigilante Violence: Over 260 Gang Members...

the fight over the capacity to resist –...

from Milan to Naples, timetables and slots –...

Wimbledon, car against elementary school. Police: “It’s not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy