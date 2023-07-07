At least five people have been killed in a Russian rocket attack on Lviv in western Ukraine

The Ukrainian authorities have announced that at least five people they were killed in a Russian missile attack on a residential complex in Lviv in western Ukraine. There are also several dozen wounded. The mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovyi, said that at least 30 apartments were destroyed in the attack, and a school and a university dormitory were seriously damaged. It is feared that the balance could be even worse: rescue teams are at work looking for people trapped in the rubble. Russian Defense Minister he said that unspecified military bases and depots of foreign armed vehicles with high-precision weapons have been hit. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russia has systematically denied striking civilian targets.

This is Lviv. Russian missile hit residential building. Killed 4 people. They want it to be nowhere safe. Photos/video: State Emergency Service of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/KqhJ5QaJkm — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) July 6, 2023

Lviv is about 70 kilometers from the border with Poland, hundreds of kilometers from the areas of eastern Ukraine where most of the clashes have taken place in recent months. Earlier in the war Russia had bombed a military base and other civilian targets in this area as well.

