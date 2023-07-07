Economy – Nouripour sees competition law as protection against price fixing

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Green party leader Omid Nouripour sees the reform of the Act against Restraints of Competition (GWB) passed on Thursday as providing better protection against unfair price fixing. “We are strengthening the Cartel Office’s role vis-à-vis dominant companies and ensuring fair competition. This enables the Cartel Office to better prevent price fixing – whether in the digital space, in the supermarket or at the gas station – and to improve consumer protection in times of high inflation,” said Nouripour the “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition).

At the same time, start-ups, small businesses and medium-sized companies would have a fair chance to compete with global corporations, for example through easier market access. In the future, the Cartel Office will no longer have to prove specific anti-competitive behavior on the part of companies, but will be able to take action as soon as the market is disrupted. In addition, the hurdles for skimming off advantages under antitrust law are to be significantly lowered.

The Ministry of Economics initiated the GWB reform because of the rapid price increases for diesel and petrol as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine in March 2022.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

