Fiorentina lost Cabral for a month, Juventus’ infirmary is still full. Ibanez out by disqualification
You have until tomorrow at 20.44 to line up your formation in view of the eighteenth round of the championship. Let’s take stock of the unavailable (injured and suspended) of the 20 Serie A teams.
Atalanta
—
Injured: Muriel (doubtful)
Bologna
—
Injured: Bagnolini, Bonifazi, De Silvestri; Arnautovic, Zirkzee
Suspended: Medel (one match); Dominguez (one day)
Cremona
—
Injured: Chiriches; Acella
Suspended: Sernicola (one match)
Empoli
—
Injured: Tonelli; Haas (doubt); Right
Fiorentina
—
Injured: Mandragora (doubtful), Sottil; Cabral
Inter
—
Injured: Handanovic, Barella (doubtful), Brozovic, Calhanoglu (doubtful); Lukaku (doubt).
Juventus
—
Injured: Bonucci, De Sciglio; Square, Pogba; Kaio Jorge, Vlahovic
Lazio
—
Injured: Gila
Suspended: Lazzari (one match)
Lecce
—
Infortunati: Dermaku; Pongracic, Helgason
Milan
—
Injured: Maignan; Ballo-Touré, Florenzi; Krunic (doubtful), Ibrahimovic, Rebic.
Suspended: Tonali (one match)
Monza
—
Injured: Donati; Rovella, Sensi.
Napoli
—
Injured: /
Roma
—
Infortunati: Darboe, Wijnaldum
Suspended: Ibanez (one match)
Salernitana
—
Injured: Sepe; Mazzocchi; Greater
Suspended: Daniliuc (one match)
Sampdoria
—
Injured: Conti (doubt), Colley (doubt), Sabiri (doubt), Winks; De Luca (doubtful), Quagliarella, Pussetto.
Suspended: Rincon (one match)
Sassuolo
—
Injured: Advice; Muldur; Maxime Lopez; Pinamonti
Spice
—
Infortunati: Sweet; Verde.
Torino
—
Injured: Aina, Lazaro; Ilkhan; Pilgrims.
Udinese
—
Injured: Masina.
Verona
—
Injured: Pharaohs; Cortinovis, Hongla (doubtful), Hrustic (doubtful), Praszelik, Verdi (doubtful); lasagna
Suspended: / Mario Ruggiero
January 12, 2023 (change January 12, 2023 | 5:20 pm)
