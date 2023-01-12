Home Sports Unavailable Serie A: the injured and those suspended for the 18th day
Sports

Unavailable Serie A: the injured and those suspended for the 18th day

by admin
Unavailable Serie A: the injured and those suspended for the 18th day

Fiorentina lost Cabral for a month, Juventus’ infirmary is still full. Ibanez out by disqualification

You have until tomorrow at 20.44 to line up your formation in view of the eighteenth round of the championship. Let’s take stock of the unavailable (injured and suspended) of the 20 Serie A teams.

Atalanta

Injured: Muriel (doubtful)

Bologna

Injured: Bagnolini, Bonifazi, De Silvestri; Arnautovic, Zirkzee

Suspended: Medel (one match); Dominguez (one day)

Cremona

Injured: Chiriches; Acella

Suspended: Sernicola (one match)

Empoli

Injured: Tonelli; Haas (doubt); Right

Fiorentina

Injured: Mandragora (doubtful), Sottil; Cabral

Inter

Injured: Handanovic, Barella (doubtful), Brozovic, Calhanoglu (doubtful); Lukaku (doubt).

Juventus

Injured: Bonucci, De Sciglio; Square, Pogba; Kaio Jorge, Vlahovic

Lazio

Injured: Gila

Suspended: Lazzari (one match)

Lecce

Infortunati: Dermaku; Pongracic, Helgason

Milan

Injured: Maignan; Ballo-Touré, Florenzi; Krunic (doubtful), Ibrahimovic, Rebic.

Suspended: Tonali (one match)

New Fantasy Championship, the Official Fanta of Gazzetta, prizes for over €270,000! Challenge the best fantasy coaches and own goals. Play now

Monza

Injured: Donati; Rovella, Sensi.

Napoli

Injured: /

Roma

Infortunati: Darboe, Wijnaldum

Suspended: Ibanez (one match)

Salernitana

Injured: Sepe; Mazzocchi; Greater

Suspended: Daniliuc (one match)

Sampdoria

Injured: Conti (doubt), Colley (doubt), Sabiri (doubt), Winks; De Luca (doubtful), Quagliarella, Pussetto.

Suspended: Rincon (one match)

Sassuolo

Injured: Advice; Muldur; Maxime Lopez; Pinamonti

Spice

Infortunati: Sweet; Verde.

Torino

Injured: Aina, Lazaro; Ilkhan; Pilgrims.

Udinese

Injured: Masina.

Verona

Injured: Pharaohs; Cortinovis, Hongla (doubtful), Hrustic (doubtful), Praszelik, Verdi (doubtful); lasagna

Suspended: / Mario Ruggiero

See also  Netherlands-Qatar 2-0, goals from Gakpo and De Jong. Olanda climbs ottavi

January 12, 2023 (change January 12, 2023 | 5:20 pm)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

He wore the Auschwitzland T-shirt, Selene Ticchi acquitted

Emanuela Maccarani remains rhythmic gymnastics coach: the decision...

Biathlon. Extraordinary Vittozzi, triumph in Ruhpolding

Fantasy football, the advice for the 18th day:...

Marathon, hit by Altetica San Biagio: Jaiteh member

“Sewer rat”, “hormonal nano”: the insults to Messi...

Alpine skiing. “Giovanissimi” Trophy, Cortina will host the...

Napoli-Juve, Spalletti: “If you don’t win with what...

Another fatal accident occurred in the Dakar Rally....

Biathlon, Lisa Vittozzi triumphs in the World Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy