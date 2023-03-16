Home Sports Union Berlin eliminated against Saint-Gilloise
Sports

Union Berlin eliminated against Saint-Gilloise

by admin
Union Berlin eliminated against Saint-Gilloise

DUnion Berlin’s trip to Europe came to an unfortunate end in Anderlecht’s Lotto Park. At the namesake Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, the Bundesliga soccer club missed the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The Belgians were clearly superior to the tired Berliners, who have now been five games without a win, in a 3-0 (1-0) win on Thursday evening.

Teddy Teuma (18th minute) set the course for the hosts with his early goal. Lazare Amani (63rd) made everything clear, Loic Lapoussin (90.4) even caused Union’s highest European defeat. Substitute Janik Haberer saw the yellow-red card in the 80th minute for repeated foul play.

The Irons had nothing to oppose in their 14th competitive game this year. Instead of hoping for a cracker like Juventus Turin or Manchester United as the next international opponents, the Berliners now have to concentrate on the Bundesliga final sprint.

The consolation: The qualification for the Champions League in the coming season is still there. On Sunday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN) Eintracht Frankfurt will come to the stadium at the Alte Försterei as a direct competitor in the duel of the disappointed European Cup losers this week.

You may also like

Cycling classics: Milan-Sanremo – Tadej Pogacar on the...

Scattered considerations after Freiburg-Juventus (0-2)

Series lasts: Ingolstadt cannot defeat Freiburg II either

The lynx returns to Italy, will it resist...

Europa League: Union fairy tale ends in Belgium,...

We played a good game, but we needed...

Du Feng’s suspension of Guangdong is like sleepwalking,...

Juve, capital gains case: the date of the...

Europa League: Bayer advances to quarter-finals after victory...

The new adidas Football x Parley Boot Pack...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy