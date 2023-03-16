DUnion Berlin’s trip to Europe came to an unfortunate end in Anderlecht’s Lotto Park. At the namesake Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, the Bundesliga soccer club missed the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The Belgians were clearly superior to the tired Berliners, who have now been five games without a win, in a 3-0 (1-0) win on Thursday evening.

Teddy Teuma (18th minute) set the course for the hosts with his early goal. Lazare Amani (63rd) made everything clear, Loic Lapoussin (90.4) even caused Union’s highest European defeat. Substitute Janik Haberer saw the yellow-red card in the 80th minute for repeated foul play.

The Irons had nothing to oppose in their 14th competitive game this year. Instead of hoping for a cracker like Juventus Turin or Manchester United as the next international opponents, the Berliners now have to concentrate on the Bundesliga final sprint.

The consolation: The qualification for the Champions League in the coming season is still there. On Sunday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN) Eintracht Frankfurt will come to the stadium at the Alte Försterei as a direct competitor in the duel of the disappointed European Cup losers this week.

Just no hair-raising individual mistakes like in the wild 3: 3 in the first leg – that was what coach Urs Fischer had made clear as his expectation. Diogo Leite did exactly that in the sixth minute. Simon Adingra’s shot was cleared by Robin Knoche just before the line. Victor Boniface put the rebounding ball against the post. The Berliners should have known the power of Saint-Gilloise better from the three duels in the group phase and the first leg.

Saint-Gilloise downplays Pensum

The 2,000 or so loyal Union fans quickly realized that this would be their last trip abroad this season. After the UEFA threat of an away ban, no pyrotechnics were fired this time. A banner with a tirade against the association was a form of protest.

When Leite again let Adingra take him by surprise after Knoche’s risky pass, Teuma threw the ball low into the goal. Captain Rani Khedira tried to demonstrate defiance and perseverance with body language. It was just an attempt. Saint-Gilloise played his stint in a beat that unnerved the opponent, as Union Berlin tends to do at its best.

When the feeling came up in the second half that Union might be able to force extra time with a lucky shot, Boniface freed his colleague Amani, who shot in and celebrated with a flick flack. Not only the better soccer players, but also the better floor gymnasts came from the Belgian Union that evening. Shortly before the line, Sheraldo Becker (87′) prevented Boniface from making it 3-0 with a save before Lapoussin scored the final point.