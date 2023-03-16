Home News When even mathematics degenerates into an ideology
News

When even mathematics degenerates into an ideology

by admin
When even mathematics degenerates into an ideology

The Paderborn mathematics professor Bernhard Krötz has his very own view of things when it comes to the performance of German students and many politicians will not like it.

By comparing the performance of German and Indian students, Krötz has shown that German students of mathematics and natural sciences would hardly be able to pass the 6-hour tests that are customary in India. This must be successfully passed in India in order to be able to study mathematics, physics and chemistry at a university at all.

During the tests, the Indian students have to solve, for example, demanding tasks from the areas of trigonometric functions and their derivatives and inversions under great time pressure. Dealing with complex numbers also needs to be learned. In comparison, German students are mathematically illiterate even after university bridge courses, the Paderborn mathematics professor complains.

The curricula have different priorities

Professor Krötz sees one of the main reasons for this development in the constantly relaxed requirements of the curricula. In India, the 36-page draft of the “Mathematics core curriculum for upper secondary level” in the version of January 23, 2023 for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia can only be laughed at, it is so undemanding.

Anyone who carefully reads which special qualifications are to be promoted in the classroom and bears in mind that we are talking about the subject of mathematics here can easily understand why Bernhard Krötz says that “ideologues are at work” with this curriculum.

“As part of the school’s general educational mission, teaching mathematics supports the development of a mature and socially responsible personality and makes further contributions to interdisciplinary tasks in school and teaching, including among others

  • human rights education,
  • values ​​education,
  • political education and democracy education,
  • Education for the digital world and media education,
  • Education for Sustainable Development,
  • gender sensitive education,
  • cultural and intercultural education”
See also  Shanghai On August 30, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia, 1 new local asymptomatic infection, 1 new overseas imported new coronary pneumonia confirmed case, 3 new overseas imported asymptomatic infections__ Shanghai Municipal Health Commission

You may also like

Schäuble etches against electoral law reform of the...

D2/J16: Etoile Filante on a health walk in...

Not to believe! They gave him the military...

Resignation in case of defeat in the internal...

2023 objectives for the supply of drinking water:...

Fecode mobilization is concentrated in the Plaza de...

Antje Vollmer: Mourning for the former Vice President...

Directors or supervisors may be dismissed by adjudication...

Shakira’s foundation announces construction of school in Quibdó

Rashford leads Manchester United to the quarter-finals of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy