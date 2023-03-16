Burning fat with the exercise bike? There is a secret that nobody knew to optimize your results, following this simple advice will multiply your results!

If you want to regain your physical shape and show off a sculpted physique, there is a tool that you absolutely must have, let’s talk about the exercise bike. According to several studies, this is one of the best allies to lose weight and achieve your goals, however, there are some tricks that can help you achieve even better results and the most important of all concerns the right time to choose to start your daily workout .

Exercise bike as soon as you wake up, this is the trick to wake up your metabolism, seeing is believing!

If you are looking for the right motivation to start cycling you must know that training in the morning on an empty stomach is the fundamental step to awaken your metabolism e burn fat throughout the day. Yes, you read right! It seems incredible, but working out before breakfast is the best solution to burn excess fat with really noticeable results in just a few weeks.

By following this habit, your body will start burning fat in the morning soon but reactivate your metabolism you will burn more calories throughout the day guaranteeing you amazing results in the long term. Furthermore, working out in the morning will give you the right boost to face the day with energy and vitality.

But how exactly does it work? When you exercise on an empty stomach, your body uses stored fat as an energy source to support physical activity, in particular this way you burn excess fat and speed up your metabolism, kickstarting progressive weight loss. Always remember to start with a light warm up before getting on the exercise bike to avoid possible injuries and always maintain adequate hydration during training by drinking water in small sips.

If you are already a passionate or passionate about Exercise bikes but the results don’t fully satisfy you, trying this simple trick can give you the kick-start you needespecially by pairing a low-calorie diet and exercising at least 30 minutes a daywith this simple trick the swimsuit test will be passed with flying colours.