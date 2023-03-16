The HS65 Wireless Gaming Headphones newly launched by Corsair are aimed at players who have different needs for different games. Sometimes they want a stronger positioning, and sometimes they want a stronger sense of immersion, so they need to constantly adjust their EQ settings , but it is very troublesome to actually move your hands. HS65 provides the SoundID function, and the AI ​​​​automatically adjusts the mode for the player.

Corsair HS65 Wireless

As the name suggests, Corsair HS65 Wireless is a product that uses wireless connection, so that players no longer need to be restricted by wires. With the development of wireless technology in recent years, it is not easy to be interfered even when there are a large number of devices used at the same time. It supports 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth connection methods, and supports Dolby Audio 7.1 on PC and Mac platforms, so that players can enjoy a stronger sense of envelopment and positioning capabilities when playing. I used it to play “COD WarZone”, and its envelopment sense Never lose to other high-end products.

In the earphone design part, Corsair’s favorite metal style is used. Whether it is the headband, bracket and the outside of the earmuffs, metal parts are used to make it more textured and more durable than plastic-based ones. In addition, there is a non-detachable microphone next to the earphone, which adopts a bendable design, and it will automatically mute when it is put away, which is more intuitive than mute with a button.

The most special feature of HS65 Wireless is the addition of SoundID AI to adjust the EQ function. When using the product on a computer platform with the dedicated software iCUE, select “SoundID AI Personalization” in the settings section, and you can choose the most suitable music style from 7 different styles The program will automatically generate a set of EQ based on this effect, which is indeed a great convenience for players who do not know how to set it.

PCM Rating：4.5 / 5

Price: HK$948

Enquiries: Felton (2273 8393)

Corsair HS55 Wireless

If you don’t need the SoundID AI function, the other HS55 Wireless is a simplified version of the HS65 Wireless introduced above, and the basic specifications are exactly the same. Although the basic specifications are identical, the HS55 Wireless focuses on light weight. The weight has been reduced from 282g of the HS65 to 266g, reducing the burden on the player’s head. The price is also 100 yuan cheaper, suitable for professional gamers who pursue cost performance and light weight .

PCM Rating：4 / 5

Price: HK$848

Enquiries: Felton (2273 8393)