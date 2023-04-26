Union Berlin wins 1-0 in Gladbach

Status: 04/24/2023 00:00

1. FC Union Berlin scored an important threesome in Mönchengladbach in the fight for a place in the Champions League. The Berliners won on Sunday (April 23, 2023) at the end of the 29th matchday in a game with few chances, 1-0. The winning goal scorer was Sheraldo Becker (60).

Becker converted a cross from Jérôme Roussillon near the penalty spot with a volley into the bottom left corner.

The club from Köpenick passed SC Freiburg again in third place. Both teams benefited from the defeat of RB Leipzig, which slipped to fifth place.

“It might be a bit boring, but our focus is always on the next game” Union goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow said to Sportschau, “Hopefully we can carry that confidence into the next games.”

“The performance was really disciplined” praised Berlin’s coach Urs Fischer, “We didn’t allow too much over 90 minutes.” His colleague Daniel Farke stated on the ARD microphone: “Today we often played too impatiently, too much forcing. But I can’t really blame the lads, Union defended it very well.”

Subdued first part of the game Moenchengladbach

Borussia coach Daniel Farke sent Mönchengladbach into the game against Union Berlin with just one change. Captain Lars Stindl was in the starting line-up for Alassane Plea, who was sidelined with an infection during the week.

Central defender Nico Elvedi had recovered from a sprained ligament and was on the pitch at kick-off. Union coach Urs Fischer had to replace defensive player Paul Jaeckel, who was suspended due to a yellow-red card. For him, Diogo Leite was in the starting line-up.

Consequential goal for Union Berlin

After a leisurely start, Borussia gained more shares in the game, but without developing great penetrating power. The Unioners couldn’t create any real chances to score either.

Thanks to consistent defensive work and a lack of pressure, the second part of the game also remained uneventful for a long time. The hosts’ share of ball possession between the 46th minute and the 60th minute was astonishing: the value was given as 20 percent – surprising and too little for trying to create chances or maybe even goals. Consequently, the goal fell for guests.

Gladbach in Stuttgart, Union against Leverkusen

Next weekend Borussia Mönchengladbach is challenged in Stuttgart (Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). Union Berlin receives Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the same time.