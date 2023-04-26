Home » Lucrezia, 16, the engaged Floriana and Tommaso and Alessandro
by admin
The youngest, Lucrezia Natale, was just 16 years old and attended the social economic address of the Bitonto high school. The eldest, Alessandro Viesti, 24…

The smallest, Lucretia Christmas, was just 16 years old and attended the social economic address of the Bitonto high school. The biggest, Alessandro Message, 24, worked in his father’s tobacco shop and had a twin brother. With them in that damn car that went off the road on the Modugno-Bitontothere were also Floriana Fallacara, 20 years old, who had recently lost her mother and boyfriend Thomas Ricci aged 23.

Accident in Bitonto, four young people died in the crash between two cars: the victims were between 17 and 27 years old. Injured a couple

The victims

They were all of bitonto and they had known each other for years. That evening was one of many spent together. At 8 o’clock last night (April 25) Floriana and Tommaso are ready to go out and immortalize that moment with a selfie: they smile as they embrace each other in front of the mirror. That photo will be the last together before they die. They were inseparable, in love as you can only be at 20: memories of holidays and birthdays, kisses and eternal promises flow on their social profiles: “I hope our love will be forever because I don’t want to love anyone else in the world,” they wrote. “You’re all I Have”. With them was Alessandro, a brother, the friend of so many beautiful memories passed together: the photos of the trips, the carefree laughter. “I want to live forever like this”, they wrote and those photos taken with friends when you think you have your whole life ahead of you, are now a punch in the stomach.

The other boys injured

Last night, shortly after 10pm, the car in which they were traveling collided head-on with another car traveling in the opposite direction. The crash was fatal. After the impact, the car ended up in the countryside, completely gutted. The four young men on board all died instantly. And the two occupants of the other car involved are also young like them: a boy and a girl. She would have been thrown out of the car, suffering several fractures and is now hospitalized in the “Di Venere” hospital in Bari. He who was driving, on the other hand, would have suffered a fracture in the spine, at neck height, and is currently at the Polyclinic of Bari.

City mourning

The dynamics of the accident on which the traffic police are investigating, who completed their findings during the night, are not yet clear. “This is really the moment of silence, of pain. The whole city is close to the families of the young victims and the two boys who are hospitalized in very serious conditions,” said the mayor of Bitonto, Francesco Paolo Ricci, who announced the proclamation of mourning for the day of the funeral.

