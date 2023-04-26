Financial literacy about the stock market and the economy : Global interest rate shock: what does this mean for our money and the economy?

Central banks around the world are raising interest rates at a rate not seen in over 50 years.

The World Bank draws attention to this and warns of the consequences of this global interest rate shock.

Other institutions are now also warning of an interest rate shock and the consequences.

What do rising interest rates mean for us as investors and for the economy?

Learn to invest your money successfully on your own:

Seminars of money formation

Get my best investment tips in your mailbox every week (since 2014):

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)