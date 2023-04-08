Home Sports University recruitment of physical education teachers requires Olympic champions to attract heated discussions: official response to professional skills is very important – yqqlm
Recently, a post about recruiting teachers became popular in Xiaohongshu.

A user posted: “This school actually asks for Olympic champions when recruiting teachers. So the national champions can’t be applied for. It’s too cumbersome!” A picture posted by a netizen shows that this is a recruitment notice issued by Hangzhou Normal University last month. , one of the specific requirements for the post of physical education teacher is “won the Olympic champion and world champion”. In this regard, many onlookers said, “It’s too powerful”, “If you don’t win the Olympic champion, who can enter Hangzhou Normal University as a teacher with a bachelor’s degree”…

Upstream news reporters contacted the Sports College of Shanghang Normal University. A staff member of the college said: “No one has signed up yet. If it is introduced, it will still be mainly to guide students.” Regarding the rigid requirement of “Olympic champion and world champion”, the staff member said, “Actually, this situation is in our It’s very common here, and there are many schools in the surrounding area. We need talents, and physical education teachers are not necessarily engaged in scientific research, and professional skills are also very important.”

According to public information, it is not uncommon for “well-known athletes to be teachers”—such as the famous sprinter Su Bingtian. In addition to his current status as an athlete, he is also an associate professor and a master’s tutor at the School of Physical Education of Jinan University.

According to the official website, Hangzhou Normal University is a key construction university in Zhejiang Province. At present, the school has more than 29,000 full-time students (excluding independent colleges) and 2,554 faculty members. The Physical Education College of Hangzhou Normal University was established in 1978. Over the past 40 years, it has provided more than 8,000 sports talents of various types to the society. The college currently has 179 postgraduates and 743 undergraduates.

