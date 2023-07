The Phoenix Suns are very active in the early hours of free agency.

The Suns have confirmed Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, have reached an agreement with Keita Bates-Diop who will sign a two-year, $5 million deal with the second year being a player option.

The Suns also found an agreement with Chimezie Metu who came from the Kings and took Yuta Watanabe who instead came from the Nets.

