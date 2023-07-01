Who are the victims of the massacre in Barranquilla?

Around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, the capital of Atlántico once again stole national attention for a massacre committed by a commando of hit men with rifles that left three members of the same family dead and another wounded. .

The deceased were Rafael Vega Cuello, known as ‘Kike Vega’ and his sons Ronald and Ray Vega Daza, who were attacked with a rifle at close range at their place of residence located in the North Frontier residential complex, in the Villa Campestre neighborhood.

In the attack, the only survivor was the third son Roberto Carlos Vega Daza, who is in a delicate state of health in a care center.

The family, of Guajiro origin and also distributed in Valledupar, were apparently having a conversation when they were surprised by the bursts of shots.

According to the first hypotheses, the criminals would have planned the assault well in advance and would have rented a warehouse next door to be able to enter the residential complex through the roof.

They then fled in a vehicle, leaving two industrially manufactured rifles and a fragmentation grenade at the scene.

“Those people had already had an attack against their integrity in 2018 here in Barranquilla, the motives are the subject of investigation. All the institutional capacities are already in place at this moment, led by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the judicial police,” said Colonel Jorge Urquijo, commander of the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police.

These are the brothers Ronald and Roberto Carlos Vega Daza, who in 2018 survived an attack after facing a bullet with the hitman who ended up dead.

In addition, the name of “Kike Vega” and one of his children also arose in the midst of the “narco-party” that took place in Puerto Colombia, where the birthday boy Jonathan Ospino Illera died.

According to an article in the newspaper El Tiempo published in October, as a result of that death the mafia had issued threats against the Vegas, suspected of having generated that shooting.

THERE IS A REWARD

The authorities offered a reward for citizens who provide information on those responsible for the massacre.

“We also have a reward of up to 100 million that the departmental and municipal administration are offering to quickly identify and capture those responsible for this act,” Urquijo pointed out.

An interdisciplinary team undertook the investigation to find those responsible for the massacre.

