Home » Unlucky match, we deserved the point, sounds from the Slovak camp
Sports

Unlucky match, we deserved the point, sounds from the Slovak camp

by admin

In the opening match of the World Cup, the Slovak ice hockey players beat the Czech team 26:22 in Riga, but did not keep the lead and lost 2:3. And there is great disappointment from their camp that our eastern neighbors do not have a single point from a solid performance in the derby. “We have nothing to be ashamed of. It’s a shame about the goals, but we were more than a balanced opponent for the Czechs,” claimed Vítkovice defender Mário Grman for the official website of the Slovak association.

See also  Infinite Pavia, comeback from 0-3 with Seveso and at 92 'snatches the victory of hope

You may also like

Why is Eurovision held in Liverpool if Ukraine...

Ice Hockey World Championship: Finland makes a veritable...

Julien Junca, Dylan Fabre and Louis Boudon, 3...

Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace boss will not use...

Lakers take out Warriors, Heat in Eastern Conference...

No celebrations. Our goal is the title

dead in Borgo – Tiscali Sport

The Chinese Table Tennis Team Arrives in Durban,...

Nemecz creates a cut in Belgium with great...

Matteo Arnaldi, the 22-year-old who amazed in Rome:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy