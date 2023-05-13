Unlucky match, we deserved the point, sounds from the Slovak camp

In the opening match of the World Cup, the Slovak ice hockey players beat the Czech team 26:22 in Riga, but did not keep the lead and lost 2:3. And there is great disappointment from their camp that our eastern neighbors do not have a single point from a solid performance in the derby. “We have nothing to be ashamed of. It’s a shame about the goals, but we were more than a balanced opponent for the Czechs,” claimed Vítkovice defender Mário Grman for the official website of the Slovak association.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

