Caroline Kuyper, who only started work earlier this year, resigned in the middle of preparations for this weekend’s Women’s World Cup. Your approach is to be seen in a larger context.

Crans-Montana has established itself as an organizer of women’s world cup ski races, and in 2027 the world championships will even take place on the Valais high plateau. Alessandro Della Valle / EPA

Marius Robyr, 74, was once a brigadier in the Swiss Army and served as commander of the Patrouille des Glaciers. Today, together with his vice Hugo Steinegger, 79, he heads the organizing committee for the World Cup ski races in Crans-Montana, which are taking place this weekend. In cooperation with Swiss Ski, the two brought the Alpine World Championships 2027 to Valais almost a year ago. With a budget of CHF 75 million and probably around 200,000 visitors, this ski festival will be the largest sporting event the canton has ever seen.