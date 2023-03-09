Home World Georgia, clashes in front of the Parliament in Tbilisi: protester waves the flag of the European Union under the jet of fire hydrants
Georgia, clashes in front of the Parliament in Tbilisi: protester waves the flag of the European Union under the jet of fire hydrants

Georgia, clashes in front of the Parliament in Tbilisi: protester waves the flag of the European Union under the jet of fire hydrants

Sixty-six protesters were arrested and around fifty policemen were injured during the rallies protests in Tbilisi Georgia against the Foreign Agents Act. Last night the protesters have broke through the barriers at the entrance to the Parliament, attempting to enter the palace courtyard. Molotov cocktails and rocks were thrown at police in overnight clashes after Parliament gave its initial backing to a ‘foreign agents’ bill which critics say undermines hopes of EU membership of the South Caucasus country. According to the Georgian interior ministry, the police had to respond by using “proportionate” force after protesters threw firebottles at Parliament and shattered some of the building’s windows. In a note it is added that some wounded police officers had to undergo surgical operations and some civilians were also injured. Giorgi Vashadze, of the opposition Aghmashenebeli Strategy party, instead stated that “the special forces and the police did disproportionate use of force against one peaceful demonstration” and that among those arrested was Zurab Japaridze, head of another opposition party, the Girchi. Some images showing a protester waving a flag are going around the world on social media European Union flag as she is hit by the jet of police water cannons

