“Songs of good vibes”, a book about generational songs

“Songs of good vibes”, a book about generational songs

“Songs of Good Vibes” is a sonic and literary journey through 137 songs linked to anecdotes, memories and occurrences of the authors, with a common denominator: their ability to heal wounds and straighten a bad day. This is the first book of journalists Isabel Jiménez Moya y Carolina Pradawith a prologue by the writer and music journalist Fernando Navarro and illustrations by the graphic artist Castro’s Gemma.

In the pages of this volume coexist Serrat, Total Sinister, David Bowie, Joan Jett, Metallica, Raffaella Carrà, The Kinks, Los Enemigos, Etta James, François Hardy, Raphael, Gloria Gaynor, Leonard Cohen, Marisol, Lou Reed, The Buzzcocks, Rosendo, Édith Piaf, The beatles o Cyndi Lauperamong many others.

The book will be presented at the El Argonauta bookstore (C/ de Fernández de los Ríos, 50, 28015 Madrid), on April 14 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free until full capacity.

