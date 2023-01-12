Home World Russia raises the command level of special military operations against Ukraine, the chief of the Russian army’s general staff will be the commander-in-chief – yqqlm
Russia has raised the command level of special military operations against Ukraine, and the chief of the Russian army's general staff will be the commander-in-chief

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-12 11:08

China News Agency, Moscow, January 11 (Reporter Tian Bing) The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on the 11th that Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, was appointed as a regional joint force for Russia’s special military operations against Ukraine. commander in chief.

According to news from the official website of the Russian Ministry of Defense on the 11th, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu made new adjustments to the commanders of Russia’s special military operations against Ukraine. General Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Armed Forces, was appointed as the regional joint force for special military operations commander in chief.

According to the news, General Sergei Surovkin, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, General Oleg Salyukov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Army, and General Alexei Kim, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, served as special military personnel. Deputy commander-in-chief of joint forces in the operational area.

The source pointed out that the improvement of the leadership level of special military operations is related to the expansion of the scope of tasks that need to be solved during the operation. It is necessary to organize closer coordination among the various services and arms of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as improve the quality of support and management efficiency of the joint forces. .

In October last year, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu signed an order appointing the commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Surovkin as the commander-in-chief of the regional joint forces of Russia’s special military operations against Ukraine.

