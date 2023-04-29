up for grabs a trip to the US for the Finals NBA-breaking latest news

Of Sports editorial team

There is time until Wednesday 24 May 2023 to participate in the charity contest in which the Sky journalist Flavio Tranquillo also participates. You can participate at www.wishraiser.com/finals23

A trip to the United States to watch an NBA Finals game and a dinner with Sky journalist Flavio Tranquillo. what was offered by the fundraiser organized on Wishraiser to launch a campaign in favor of Rise Together Foundation to support children and young people in need of economically unaffordable medical care.

There is time until Wednesday 24 May 2023 to participate in the charity contest, which offers a dream experience for all participants: flying to the United States, attending a 2023 Finals race and having dinner with the journalist. I am proud to have collaborated again with Wishraiser to promote this important initiative – comments Flavio Tranquillo -. Unfortunately, even today, access to medical care is not a guaranteed right for everyone. In this sense, there is a great need for realities such as the Rise Together Foundation.

The fundraising campaign active on www.wishraiser.com/finals23 and allows all those who make a donation to win one of the many prizes up for grabs, including: Tomorrow’s sport, the autographed journalist’s latest book, the campaign t-shirt, the thank you video by Flavio Tranquillo, the tank top of Danilo Gallinari and that of Simone Fontecchio autographed by the blue champions. All donors will also compete for the win of the final prize: attend an NBA Finals game and have dinner with Flavio, flight and hotel included for two people. See also Interview with Bettina Rulofs from the DSV Commission on Sexualized Violence

Cos’ Rise Together foundation Rise Together Foundation aims to provide its support to children and young people in disadvantaged conditions, providing them with economic support to access medical care, surgical operations and aids. The foundation’s goal is to improve the growth of those who need treatment or therapies that are economically inaccessible.

Cos’ Wishraiser Wishraiser the platform that is innovating the world of donation in Europe. It does so by rewarding the donor. By supporting a social cause on Wishraiser, donors have the opportunity to participate in a drawing to win a prize or an unforgettable experience. We are very happy to work for the third time with Flavio Tranquillo for another fantastic charity campaign says Mario Salsano, co-founder and CEO of Wishraiser. The two previous initiatives went very well in terms of fundraising and I’m sure that many basketball fans will follow us in this third contest as well. We look forward to supporting Rise Together Foundation projects and realizing the dream of two lucky donors.