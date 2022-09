original title:

Women’s Champions League qualifier: Paris Saint-Germain beats Hogen

On September 21, Paris Saint-Germain player Diani (right) and teammate Li Mengwen celebrated a goal. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Ritter Ess)

On the same day, in the first leg of the second round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifying round, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Hogen 2-1 at home.

On September 21, Paris Saint-Germain players Yang Lina (left) and Li Mengwen warmed up before the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Ritter Ess)

