Ups and Downs: Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi’s Roller Coaster Journey at the Fukuoka World Swimming Championships

Sisters Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi Win Silver at Fukuoka World Swimming Championships

Fukuoka, Japan – After an emotional roller coaster at the Fukuoka World Swimming Championships, Chinese sisters Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi managed to secure the silver medal in the women’s doubles technical optional finals.

The sisters arrived at the championships with full preparation and confidence, winning first place in the preliminaries with their beautiful “Lotus” themed program. However, their difficulty of movements was not recognized in the final, leading to a decrease in scores and a drop to fourth place. In the free choice preliminaries, they again faced difficulty recognition issues, only ranking ninth.

Over the two days leading up to the final, Wang Liuyi, Wang Qianyi, and their coaches made significant revisions to their free choice program, “Cheetah.” They adjusted controversial movements based on feedback from referees in the preliminaries, changing six out of seven leg movements. This resulted in a reduction in difficulty for the final.

Despite the pressure and test they faced, the sisters showcased their resilience. Head coach Wang Jiuli praised their dedication and mental fortitude, stating that they always go all out when they set a goal. In the final, they performed steadily, receiving high scores for difficulty declaration points, completion points, and artistic expression. Their total score of 255.2480 points earned them the silver medal, only 0.2103 points behind the champion Austrian Alexandri twins.

After the competition, Wang Qianyi expressed that this silver medal is the most memorable one for her so far. She emphasized the importance of focusing on their movements and being true to themselves. Despite the ups and downs during the championships, the sisters remain confident in their future endeavors.

The Fukuoka World Swimming Championships continues to be a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and determination. As the sisters continue to work hard and perfect their routines, they undoubtedly have the potential to achieve greatness in the sport.

(Reposted from page 01 of “China Sports Daily” on July 20)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

