Ups, downs and rumors heading towards Clausura 2024

The transfer and trade market in Liga MX is heating up as teams gear up for the upcoming 2024 season. There are already rumors and confirmed movements that are shaking up the league.

Rumors are swirling around several teams, including Stripes and Blue Cross. Chivas has already faced confirmed departures with Hiram Mier and coach Veljko Paunovic leaving the team. On the other hand, one of the biggest highlights of this transfer window is the arrival of Gabriel ‘Toro’ Fernández from Pumas to Cruz Azul. Additionally, Cruz Azul has also secured the arrival of Gonzalo Piovi and Camilo Cándido, among others.

Pumas has also been active in the transfer market with the departure of Gabriel ‘Bull’ Fernandez to Cruz Azul and the addition of Guillermo Martinez and Piero Quispe.

Below is a roundup of the transfers, reinforcements, casualties, and rumors for each team:

AMERICA

– Highs: Luis Fuentes (extended)

– Low: None

– Exit Rumors: Richard Sánchez and ‘Mozumbito’ Martínez

– Arrival rumors: Erick Aguirre, Omar Campos, Gerardo Arteaga, and Ricardo Chávez

ATLAS

– Highs: Beñat St. Joseph (DT), Raymundo Fulgencio

– Low: Benjamin Mora (DT)

– Exit Rumors: None

– Arrival rumors: None

ATHLETIC SAN LUIS

– Highs: None

– Low: Ángel Zaldívar, Juan Pablo Martínez, Fernando León

– Exit Rumors: Ricardo Chávez

– Arrival rumors: None

CHIVAS

– Highs: Fernando Gago (DT)

– Low: Hiram Mier, Veljko Paunovic (DT)

– Exit Rumors: Jesús ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Víctor Guzmán, Alexis Vega, Miguel Jiménez, and Zahid Muñoz

– Arrival rumors: Guillermo Martínez, José Castillo, Ángel Zaldívar (returns from loan), and Santiago Ormeño (returns from loan)

This is just a snippet of the many movements happening in the Liga MX ahead of the 2024 season. Fans can expect more shake-ups and surprises as the transfer window continues.