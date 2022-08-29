“I have changed as a person, and so have the people around me.” Jannik Sinner said this during an interview with Supertennis tv from New York, in view of the debut at the US Open. The work with the new staff led by Simone Vagnozzi, who from Wimbledon was joined by the Australian Darren Cahill, with whom Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi and Simona Halep climbed to number 1 in the ranking, is proceeding according to plan. “I think everything is going well, we are having fun and working hard. We are trying to take my body as far forward as possible, to make it more resilient and stronger. For me it is the most important thing. The result will be seen in two or more. three years, “Sinner said.