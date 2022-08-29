Home Sports Us Open, Sinner: “We are working hard, the result will be seen in two or three years”
Us Open, Sinner: "We are working hard, the result will be seen in two or three years"

Us Open, Sinner: “We are working hard, the result will be seen in two or three years”

The 21-year-old student of Vagnozzi is ready for his debut: “I’ve changed as a person, we’re having fun and we’re working hard”

“I have changed as a person, and so have the people around me.” Jannik Sinner said this during an interview with Supertennis tv from New York, in view of the debut at the US Open. The work with the new staff led by Simone Vagnozzi, who from Wimbledon was joined by the Australian Darren Cahill, with whom Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi and Simona Halep climbed to number 1 in the ranking, is proceeding according to plan. “I think everything is going well, we are having fun and working hard. We are trying to take my body as far forward as possible, to make it more resilient and stronger. For me it is the most important thing. The result will be seen in two or more. three years, “Sinner said.

“At the beginning you study it a bit, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill will give me information – explained Sinner -, and I will also watch some videos, a few games. At the beginning it won’t be easy, but playing the best of five sets is there. it’s all the time to get to know him. But surely it will all depend on me, on the intensity and on the mentality “.

