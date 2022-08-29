Home Business Codacons, electricity bills at +241 euros per family in the fourth quarter
Codacons, electricity bills at +241 euros per family in the fourth quarter

Spending on electricity and gas for Italian families will be a total of 241 euros per year per family in the last quarter of 2022 alone. last months of the year.

We are moving towards a significant increase in electricity and gas tariffs starting from October, with Arera that will have to update the prices in the protected market taking into account the very strong increases recorded on the international energy markets – explains Codacons – Increases that will be recorded precisely in the period in which gas consumption increases, and when families will start to turn on the heaters.

For this reason, some estimates released today that foresee increases of just 80 euros appear completely wrong and underestimated, and the blow that awaits consumers, according to the Codacons forecasts, should be around 241 euros per family in the last quarter of the year compared to to the fourth quarter of 2021.

