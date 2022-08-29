Securities Times Network News, CCTV news, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) released preliminary data on the 29th, showing that in the second quarter of 2022, the GDP of the OECD region increased by 0.3% month-on-month, the same as the previous quarter. flat in the first quarter. Data show that the G7 GDP grew by 0.2% in the second quarter, slightly higher than the zero growth in the first quarter. Among them, the economy of the United States and the United Kingdom both fell by 0.1% in the second quarter, the economic growth rate of Germany slowed sharply from 0.8% in the first quarter to 0.1%, the economies of Japan and France both grew by 0.5% in the second quarter, and the economies of Italy and Canada grew by 1.0% in the second quarter. % and 1.1%.