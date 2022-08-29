Home World GDP in OECD region grew by 0.3% in the second quarter – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

GDP in OECD region grew by 0.3% in the second quarter – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
GDP in OECD region grew by 0.3% in the second quarter – Xinhua English.news.cn
</p> <p> GDP in OECD region grew by 0.3% in the second quarter – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="522207" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Finance

OECD GDP grew 0.3% in the second quarter

2022-08-29 22:40

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wang Huancheng

Securities Times Network

Wang Huancheng

2022-08-29 22:40

Securities Times Network News, CCTV news, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) released preliminary data on the 29th, showing that in the second quarter of 2022, the GDP of the OECD region increased by 0.3% month-on-month, the same as the previous quarter. flat in the first quarter. Data show that the G7 GDP grew by 0.2% in the second quarter, slightly higher than the zero growth in the first quarter. Among them, the economy of the United States and the United Kingdom both fell by 0.1% in the second quarter, the economic growth rate of Germany slowed sharply from 0.8% in the first quarter to 0.1%, the economies of Japan and France both grew by 0.5% in the second quarter, and the economies of Italy and Canada grew by 1.0% in the second quarter. % and 1.1%.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4828749

    OECD GDP grew 0.3% in the second quarter

    6878

    Finance

    news

    1429

    Wang Huancheng

    2022-08-29

    See also  "Violence against women? The fault of how they dress". Controversy over the words of the Pakistani prime minister

    You may also like

    The “indigenous of the pit”, the loneliest man...

    Two Air France pilots grounded for brawl in...

    Taiwan authorities set up a new department, public...

    Brazil, the electoral campaign is on fire: a...

    Lady Diana, the last dramatic moments told by...

    Aussie Environmental Protection and Energy Conservation Project won...

    Iraq in chaos: curfew and clashes between police...

    Von der Leyen: “Preparing for the possible stop...

    NASAطƻһӺ һ䴰Ϊ92_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

    Floods in Pakistan and drought in China: it...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy