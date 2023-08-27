US Open | US OPEN PROGRAM: Seven Czech tennis players will be in action during the opening day of the New York Grand Slam

The 27-year-old finalist of this year’s Roland Garros, Muchová, will open the program on Monday with a duel with the Australian Storm Hunter on court 12. Kvitová’s match with the Spaniard Cristina Bucsa will take place last on court 17.

Seventeen-year-old Jakub Menšík will make his Grand Slam debut on court number 6, his duel with Frenchman Grégoire Barrér will come second in the order. Jiří Veselý, starting thanks to the protected ranking, will challenge another Frenchman, Enzo Couacaud, on court number 8 as third.

Two Czech representatives will then present themselves on Monday at the nine. The finalist of the tournament in Winston-Salem, Jiří Lehečka, will face the Russian Aslan Karatsev as third in the order, immediately after them Kateřina Siniaková will go into action on the same court against the Russian Anna Kalinská.

Monday US Open program (starts at 17:00 CET): Arthur Ashe Court (18:00): Šwiateková (1-Pol.) – Petersonová (Swed.)Tien (USA) – Tiafoe (10-USA)01:00 Siegemundová (German) – Gauff (6-USA) Muller (Fr.) – Djokovic (2-Serb.) Louis Armstrong Court: Azarenkova (18-Bel.) – Ferrova (Fr.) Stephens (USA) – Haddad-Maia ( 19-Feb.) Johnson (USA) – Fritz (9-USA) 01:00 Tsitsipas (7-Greece) – Raonic (Can.) Prozorovova (Rus.) – Wozniacka (Den.) Grandstand: Bublik (25-Kaz .) – Thiem (Austria) Collinsová (USA) – L. FRUHVIRTOVÁ (CZ) Rybakinová (4-Kaz.) – Kostyukova (Ukr.) Kwon Sun-u (Korea) – Eubanks (28-USA) Court No. 6 : 2nd match MENŠÍK (CZ) – Barrére (Fr.) Court No. 8: 3rd match VESELÝ (CZ) – Couacaud (Fr.) Court No. 9: 3rd match LEHEČKA (CZ) – Karacev (Rus.) 4. match Kalinská (Rus.) – SINIAKOVÁ (CZE) Court no. 12: 1st match MUCHOVÁ (10-ČR) – Hunterová (Aust.) Court no. 17: 4th match KVITOVÁ (11-CZE) – Bucsaová (Sp. )