US soccer player Megan Rapinoe has announced she is retiring

Megan Rapinoe, one of the most famous soccer players in the world, has announced that she will retire at the end of the season. Rapinoe is 38 years old and with the United States national soccer team she won the London Olympics in 2012 and the last two World Cups. In 2019 she won the Ballon d’Or as the best female player of the year. From next July 20 you will play your fourth world championship in Australia and New Zealand. In recent years, Rapinoe has carried out an awareness campaign for equal pay for male and female footballers.

