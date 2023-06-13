US sprinter Bowie died after birth complications

Olympic track and field champion Tori Bowie, who died in early May, was apparently in labor at the time of her death. Bowie’s agent Kimberly Holland told CBS News. The 32-year-old, who was found dead at her home in Florida, died as a result of childbirth, according to Holland, who also wanted to end speculation about the cause of death.

Bowie won the gold medal in the US relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She won silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m. The track and field athlete achieved her greatest success in 2017 when she became world champion in the 100 meters and in the relay. She also finished fourth in the long jump at the World Championships in London. Her best time over 100 meters was 10.78 seconds.