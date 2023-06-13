by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The coolest DJ in the world who has repeatedly denounced sexism in the music industry from her console flies from Berlin to Sicily for the only Italian leg of her tour. For Music and Legality, that the next…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The coolest DJ in the world in Selinunte: Peggy Gou arrives for Music and Legality appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».