USA 3-0 Vietnam: Sophia Smith scores twice as defending champions win World Cup opener

United States launched their bid for an unprecedented third consecutive world crown with a comfortable win against Women’s World Cup debutants Vietnam in Auckland.

Sophia Smith struck twice before half-time for the the four-time world champions in front of thousands of travelling USA fans in a crowd of 41,107.

Smith, one of 14 players in the squad appearing at their first World Cup, fired the number one ranked team in the world ahead with a low drilled finish from an angle.

Her second was awarded following a lengthy check by the Video Assistant Referee for an offside before captain Lindsey Horan, after an assist by Smith, swept home the third in the 78th minute.

There was a memorable moment for Vietnam keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh when she was mobbed by her jubilant team-mates after keeping out Alex Morgan’s penalty which was awarded for a foul on Trinity Rodman.

Vietnam rarely managed to get out of their own half but they worked hard and produced a gritty defensive performance to keep the scoreline respectable.

There was a 40,000-plus crowd at Eden Park for the second successive game at the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Bigger tests to come

While this was not the hammering some had predicted in the build-up, the United States did enough to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Four years ago in France they recorded the biggest ever Women’s World Cup win, a 13-0 thrashing of Thailand, in their opening game on the way to winning the tournament.

They carved out enough chances against Vietnam to record another double-digit win and there was a tinge of disappointment from boss Vlatko Andonovski that his side did not make the most of their 28 attempts.

The USA arrived in New Zealand as favourites but tougher tests lie ahead and only after Thursday’s match against the Netherlands in Wellington – a repeat of the 2019 final – will their fans learn more about whether they can make it three World Cups successes in a row.

This was so comfortable that Andonovski sent on 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson for her first taste of the World Cup, while fellow substitute and icon Megan Rapinoe also made her 200th appearance for the Stars and Stripes – 17 years to the weekend she made her debut.

Rapinoe had a chance to mark the milestone with a goal but failed to take her chance, while Rose Lavelle struck the bar in the closing stages.

Vietnam fans show their support during their country’s first match at a men’s or women’s Fifa World Cup

Women’s World Cup alive with colour

Eden Park was awash with colour as the defending champions launched their bid for a fifth world title.

There was red, white and blue all around the ground as thousands of fans, who had travelled thousands of miles from the United States to be in Auckland, watched their team get off to a solid start in New Zealand’s national stadium.

Chants of “USA, USA, USA,” broke out around the ground at regular intervals, while some supporters came dressed up as the Statue of Liberty. Others wore shirts with ‘Rapinoe’ on the back and one couple even brought their baby to the match.

There was also a good luck message from former US President Barack Obama before the match.

“You represent the best of the best, and I’ll be cheering for you all the way,” he wrote on social media.external-link

Inside the ground there were patches of red as Vietnam’s expat community turned up to watch a moment in their country’s sporting history, with it being the first time the nation had appeared in a Fifa men’s or women’s World Cup.

Vietnam were organised, tenacious and disciplined but they did not test Alyssa Naeher once despite neutrals in the crowd roaring each time their players crossed the halfway line.

Player of the match

Tran Thi Kim Thanh Tran Thi Kim Thanh

USA

Squad number11Player nameSmith

Squad number16Player nameLavelle

Squad number4Player nameGirma

Squad number8Player nameErtz

Squad number23Player nameFox

Squad number9Player nameDeMelo

Squad number1Player nameNaeher

Squad number20Player nameRodman

Squad number7Player nameThompson

Squad number17Player nameSullivan

Squad number10Player nameHoran

Squad number19Player nameDunn

Squad number13Player nameMorgan

Squad number3Player nameHuerta

Squad number5Player nameO’Hara

Squad number15Player nameRapinoe

Vietnam

Squad number14Player nameTran Thi Kim Thanh

Squad number13Player nameLê Thi Diem My

Squad number4Player nameTran Thi Thu

Squad number5Player nameHoàng Thi Loan

Squad number3Player nameChuong Thi Kieu

Squad number11Player nameThái Thi Thao

Squad number12Player namePham Hai Yen

Squad number7Player nameNguyen Thi Tuyet Dung

Squad number17Player nameTran Thi Thu Thao

Squad number10Player nameTran Thi Hai Linh

Squad number16Player nameDuong Thi Van

Squad number2Player nameLuong Thi Thu Thuong

Squad number21Player nameNgân Thi Van Su

Squad number22Player nameNguyen Thi My Anh

Squad number23Player nameNguyen Thi Bich Thuy

Squad number9Player nameHuynh Nhu

Line-ups

USA

Formation 4-3-3

1Naeher

23Fox8Ertz4Girma19Dunn

9DeMelo17Sullivan10Horan

20Rodman13Morgan11Smith

1Naeher23FoxSubstituted forHuertaat 84’minutes8Ertz4Girma19DunnSubstituted forO’Haraat 84’minutes9DeMeloSubstituted forLavelleat 63’minutes17Sullivan10HoranBooked at 56mins20RodmanSubstituted forThompsonat 75’minutes13MorganSubstituted forRapinoeat 63’minutes11SmithSubstitutes2Sanchez3Huerta5O’Hara6Williams7Thompson12Cook14Sonnett15Rapinoe16Lavelle18Murphy21Kingsbury22Mewis

Vietnam

Formation 5-4-1

14Tran

17Tran2Luong13Le4Tran5Hoang

23Nguyen10Tran11Thai7Nguyen

9Huynh

14Tran17Tran2LuongSubstituted forChuongat 61’minutes13Lê4Tran5Hoàng23NguyenSubstituted forNguyenat 61’minutes10TranSubstituted forDuongat 89’minutes11Thái7NguyenSubstituted forNgânat 45’minutes9HuynhBooked at 75minsSubstituted forPhamat 76’minutesSubstitutes1Dào3 Chuong6Tran8Tran12Pham15Nguyen16Duong18Vu19Nguyen20Khong21Ngân22Nguyen

Referee: Bouchra Karboubi

Attendance:41,107

Live Text

Match ends, USA 3, Vietnam Women 0.

Second Half ends, USA 3, Vietnam Women 0.

Corner, USA. Conceded by Chuong Thi Kieu.

Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Offside, USA. Lindsey Horan tries a through ball, but Rose Lavelle is caught offside.

Corner, USA. Conceded by Chuong Thi Kieu.

Substitution, Vietnam Women. Duong Thi Vân replaces Tran Thi Hai Linh because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Tran Thi Hai Linh (Vietnam Women).

Foul by Sophia Smith (USA).

Hoàng Thi Loan (Vietnam Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Alyssa Thompson (USA).

Attempt saved. Rose Lavelle (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophia Smith.

Substitution, USA. Sofia Huerta replaces Emily Fox.

Substitution, USA. Kelley O’Hara replaces Crystal Dunn.

Offside, USA. Rose Lavelle tries a through ball, but Emily Fox is caught offside.

Corner, USA. Conceded by Tran Thi Thu Thao.

Attempt blocked. Julie Ertz (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a cross.

Corner, USA. Conceded by Lê Thi Diem My.

Attempt missed. Megan Rapinoe (USA) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

