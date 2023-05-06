Home » USFL Week 4 live updates: Houston Gamblers vs. Philadelphia Stars
USFL Week 4 live updates: Houston Gamblers vs. Philadelphia Stars

Week 4 of the 2023 USFL season is here, and we’ve got you covered with all the action around the league!

Kicking things off Saturday on FOX, the Houston Gamblers (1-2) are battling the Philadelphia Stars (1-2) in Detroit.

Later, the Memphis Showboats (0-3) will aim to secure their first win of the season when they take on the Michigan Panthers (2-1).

Here are the top plays!

Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars

Setting the scene

Feelin’ good

The Stars made their way to Ford Field all ready to go as they’re searching for their second win of the season.

Getting ready to go

Kenji Bahar is looking to help the Gamblers get their second straight win. He led them to their first win of the season last week by going on a four-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in the game’s final minutes.

Stay tuned for updates!

