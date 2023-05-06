Home automation applied in construction

If you want to give a different touch to your home, it is possible, equip your facilities comfortable and safe, as well as program them from automated systems

From the outside they look like normal houses, but inside they hide great wonders and technological comforts. But, of course, not everything is simple comfort and frivolity, since one of the great points in favor of a home with automation is that it allows more efficient and sustainable energy control.

Thanks to the development and incorporation of small intelligence devices for lighting, blinds or temperature control, it is possible to acquire a home that is automated, which will also allow you to reduce the cost of your electricity bill.

The search for comfort and energy efficiency in a home with automation has become a constant in the development of all kinds of engineering and architecture projects. The range of possibilities towards the achievement of these objectives is wide and, without a doubt, the transformation of a normal home to a home with automation is one of the most recommended formulas to achieve it.

HOW DOES IT WORK

An intelligent home is a space capable of making decisions on its own, under a platform that integrates all the subsystems in the same interface.

Home automation is friendly to the environment, one of the main purposes of automation is to save energy, generating the turning off and on of audio, video, lighting and heating devices when really required.

With this technology you will be able to mislead thieves, simulating presence even when you are not at home. If you go on vacation and your biggest concern is whether your home is secure, you can remotely access the cameras anytime you want, and you can do so much more.

This is developed through push buttons and sensors located in the different rooms, as well as from display devices, whether fixed or mobile. This is the case of touch screens, web servers, PCs, telephones, etc. Thanks to the installation in home automation houses, these would be some of its benefits:

Creation of environments: in transit or specific areas. For holding family gatherings, parties or watching a movie, combining lighting control with air conditioning, blinds and audiovisual systems. Also for outdoor lighting control with twilight sensors.

Pushbuttons: They allow you to perform centralized switching on and off of all, or part, of the home automation.

Centralized control of blinds and thermostats: it being possible, for example, to establish a homogeneous comfort temperature for the entire domotized house.

Use of solar radiation: as a heat source for heating.

Reception and management of alarm signals: from detectors of flooding, smoke, gas, etc.

System integration: the control of access to housing has the possibility of using biometric sensors.

Presence simulation: by means of devices capable of reproducing the habitual behavior of the installation. Integration with the security system, incorporating the visualization of cameras, reception of intrusion alarms, etc. into home automation control systems.

Home automation is not just for apartments and houses, it can also be installed in commercial projects. Among others, it is possible to automate meeting rooms, auditoriums, hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, chambers of commerce and aesthetic clinics.

Home automation can be installed little by little. The system is fully scalable and can be expanded according to the needs and budget of each person. Everything will become one more device that will grow the network and communicate without problem.

Therefore, it is a real creative challenge, as well as a source of possibilities for every innovative architect.

More and more people are seduced by its charms and decide to make their lives easier thanks to home automation. And celebrities are no exception. In this article, we are going to talk about real and famous examples of home automation.

New tendencies

Sustainable construction has become a priority for many architects and builders around the world. Growing concern for the environment and the need to reduce the impact of construction on natural resources has led to the adoption of new technologies and practices in sustainable construction.

sustainable materials

One of the biggest challenges of this construction trend has been finding materials that are friendly to the environment. Traditional materials such as concrete and steel are highly polluting and consume a lot of energy in their production. However, in recent years new sustainable materials such as bamboo, cork and hemp have emerged that are renewable, biodegradable and have a lower carbon footprint. In addition, innovation in the manufacture of traditional materials has also allowed the production of more sustainable versions such as recycled concrete and recycled steel.

passive design

It focuses on maximizing the use of natural light and natural ventilation to reduce the need for energy for lighting and air conditioning. This approach includes orienting the building to take advantage of sunlight and natural breezes, the use of efficient windows, and the incorporation of shading elements. Passive design also includes the selection of materials with a high thermal insulation value to reduce the need for heating and cooling.

Smart technology

Smart technology is increasingly being used in sustainable construction to improve energy efficiency and reduce waste. Home automation, LED lighting, and energy management systems are just a few examples of how technology is helping to reduce energy consumption and reduce environmental impact.

net-zero buildings

Net-zero buildings are those that produce the same amount of energy that they consume. This is achieved by incorporating renewable technologies such as solar panels and wind turbines, as well as by implementing passive design techniques and selecting sustainable materials. Net-zero buildings are one of the most exciting trends in sustainable construction, as they provide a real solution to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and decrease carbon footprint.