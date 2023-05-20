USFL Week 6 live updates: Birmingham in control over Michigan at halftime

There are some great matchups on the schedule in Week 6 of the USFL, and we’ve got you covered with all the action from a Saturday slate that includes a pair of contests.

First, the Memphis Showboats (3-3) won their third straight game, this one in dominant fashion with a 22-0 shutout of the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-4).

Next, the Birmingham Stallions (3-2) and Michigan Panthers (2-3) are meeting up, with the Panthers seeking their first home win at Detroit’s Ford Field.

See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top moments!

Birmingham Stallions vs. Michigan Panthers

Big play for Michigan!

A big throw from Josh Love and a beautiful catch from Trey Quinn resulted in three points for the Panthers early in the first quarter.

Alex McGough rushed 24 yards to set the Stallions up for their second field goal of the afternoon.

Birmingham went up 6-3 halfway through the second quarter.

McGough turns nothing into a TD!

When there appeared to be nothing happening in the red zone for the Stallions, McGough used his mobility to his advantage, killing time in order to find ZaQuandre White for the 18-yard touchdown.

Birmingham headed into the half up 13-3.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame scene

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States Football League” data-remove-text=” United States Football League” data-action-location=”article favorite embedded” aria-label=”Follow Button” class=”button-favorite” data-v-0aaa2986=””> United States Football League Birmingham Stallions Michigan Panthers