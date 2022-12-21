The 1986 world champion closes the question in his own way.

Jorge Valdano was, until a few hours ago, one of the privileged players of Argentine football. Now the boys of 1986 have been joined in the Olympus of football by the seleccion that triumphed in Qatar. An event that does not displease the center forward of the Albiceleste who has triumphed for 36 years in Mexico. His words are taken from TYC Sports.

MESSI — Inevitable, start with the protagonist. Messi. Valdano has revealed a little secret she Pulce. “He promised me that he would continue playing with the national team until the next World Cup if he won the world title. We’ll see what happens. Meanwhile, he won this one. He didn’t run much on the pitch, but he was very incisive. Now I hope the euphoria of this victory accompany him until the idea of ​​playing another World Cup. Regardless of what happens, even before the World Cup victory I saw a different Messi, Never so relaxed. A mature, aware man. He had the usual, enormous , pressure, but he knew how to handle it and even got rid of it when needed. I think the victory at the Maracana in the Copa America was decisive for unlocking it.”

COMPARISON — In Argentina and in the rest of the world there is nothing but talk of the confrontation between Leo Messi and Diego Armando Maradona: Valdano closes the dispute on his own. “Two geniuses, who have marked two different eras of football by branding them. They share the love of the people. But I’ve seen so many people hoping for the victory of a national team that doesn’t represent their country. On the pitch, the only difference is in the age. Diego, in Mexico, was 26 years old and in his prime. Leo achieved the feat at 35. It was not only talent and racing, but also and above all maturity and experience. It seemed that it was almost necessary to deliver to the king his crown”. See also U17 Men's Asian Cup Qualifiers: China beat Northern Mariana Islands 11-0

STAIRS — However, Valdano does not forget the great architect of success on the bench. staircases. “Our technical commissioner was extraordinary. He never stole the limelight from the players and cemented the group. You can see that the team follows him and is fond of him. He hasn’t missed a single call-up. And also the gradual introduction of elements such as Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister, Julián Álvarez, were absorbed by the group. They were certainly not players who were in the sticker album before the World Cup, but who proved to be absolutely fundamental.”

December 20 – 5.18pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

