The fines are back for merchants who refuse to accept card and ATM payments. In fact, the amendment to the maneuver that suppresses the modification introduced in the same budget law which introduced a ceiling of 60 euros within which merchants could have refused transactions with the POS without incurring penalties was approved in the Budget Committee in the Chamber.

To find solutions to mitigate the costs of electronic transactions of up to 30 euros to be borne by the merchants, a permanent table arrives between the categories concerned. But if a “fair and transparent level of costs” is not reached, an “extraordinary contribution” is triggered for payment service providers and banks, intended for measures to contain the incidence of costs borne by merchants. It is the intervention foreseen by a bipartisan amendment to the maneuver approved in the Budget Committee in the Chamber and introduced in the maneuver as a “refreshment” for the elimination of the rule on the pos.

After a long night marathon, the Budget Committee of the Chamber, on the seventh day of work on the manoeuvre, concluded the examination of the amendments and gave the mandate to the rapporteurs, Paolo Trancassini, Roberto Pella and Silvana Comaroli: the text will arrive in the Chamber on Thursday, with the vote of confidence expected on Friday. The penal shield has been skipped for some tax crimes. It was the amendment presented by the majority which in fact passed a clean slate on the crimes of omitted declaration, false declaration, omitted payment. Here are the main changes approved in the committee

The first offer that – rejected – causes you to lose the right to basic income will no longer have to be “fair”. The Budget Committee of the Chamber approved the reformulated amendment signed by Lupi (Noi Moderati) which removes the word “fair” from the text of the law, which provides that the beneficiaries of the Income will lose the benefit if they do not accept the first reasonable job offer. The offer that considers the experience and skills gained and also the distance of the workplace from the home and transfer times (within 80 kilometers and reachable in 100 minutes by public transport) is congruous. With the work now completed, tussle in the classroom on the amendment linked to the possibility of killing wildlife also in the city. Finally, the Budget Committee of the Chamber gave its green light to the mandate of the rapporteurs Roberto Pella (Fi), Paolo Trancassini (Fdi) and Silvana Comaroli (Lega). The licensed text will arrive in the hall at Montecitorio tomorrow morning at 8, while the vote of confidence is scheduled for Friday morning. The amendment did not enter the files and Avs went on the attack: “You had made a commitment with us that those files were the ones on which we would have the discussion, you did not respect it,” said Angelo Bonelli. The rapporteur Paolo Trancassini then asked for the bureau to be convened and the session was suspended.

It rises to 85% pension adjustment between 4 and 5 times the minimum. The rule of the maneuver that revises the automatic revaluation of pensions for 2023 and 2024 has changed: the revaluation for checks between 4 and 5 times the minimum (about 2,000-2,500 euros) rises from 80 to 85%, while for pensions the higher the brackets are reviewed with a reduction in the percentage. This is foreseen by an amendment to the maneuver approved by the House Budget Committee. The indexation goes from 55% to 53% for pensions between 5 and 6 times the minimum; from 50% to 47% between 6 and 8 times the minimum from 40% to 37% from 8 to 10 times the minimum and from 35% to 32% in checks over 10 times the minimum (over €5,000).

The Budget Commission of the Chamber, chaired by Giuseppe Mangialavori of Forza Italia, approved the amendment «Save Sicily». This was reported by Tommaso Calderone, the Italian national deputy who had presented the text aimed at spreading the debt of 866 million euros contested by the Court of Auditors over ten years, instead of three. The amendment was rewritten by the rapporteurs, including Roberto Pella of FI, the first signatory. As established by the same amendment just approved, the Sicilian Region is authorized to settle the 2018 deficit and the related unrecovered deficit shares on a straight-line basis, in ten years starting from the 2023 financial year. “I strongly felt the duty to do something to resolve a difficult situation for my Region which would have had heavy repercussions on all Sicilians – said Calderone – we managed, with the approval of the so-called Salva Sicilia amendment, to resolve the pressing problems finances of the region”.