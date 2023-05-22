Home » Valencia – Real Madrid Vinicius
Valencia – Real Madrid Vinicius

After viewing the images from the security cameras, Valencia has located two followers of those racist insults and has transferred that information to La Liga

The Mestalla club also confirmed its intention to go “to the end” against those fans if the facts are confirmed

The Valencia has located the two followers suspected of having used racist insults against the Real Madrid player Viniciusas confirmed by club sources to Efe.

Vinicius’ statement: Attack on LaLiga and Spain

In the 73rd minute of the clash, the player went to a sector of the stands and notified the Police that a supporter would have used those insults. In the record of the clash, the referee De Burgos Bengoetxea pointed out that he would have called him “monkey” repeatedly.

After viewing the images from the security cameras, Valencia has located two followers of those racist insults and has transferred that information to La Liga.

The Mestalla club also confirmed its intention to go “to the end” against those fans if the facts are confirmed.

