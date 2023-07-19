Van der Sar no longer in intensive care

Former Netherlands team goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has left intensive care after suffering a brain hemorrhage. The 52-year-old spoke for the first time since the incident on social networks and thanked for the many messages of support. “I am happy to announce that I am no longer in intensive care,” van der Sar wrote.

However, he was still in the hospital, he commented on a photo of himself and his wife Annemarie. “I hope to be able to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery process.” Van der Sar was rushed to a Dutch hospital from Croatia, where he was holidaying, after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

