Vegas is just one win away from reaching the NHL finals

The Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from reaching the National Hockey League (NHL) Finals. In the third game of the Western Conference Finals, the team won 4-0 at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday evening (local time), making it 3-0 in the best of seven series. The fourth game will take place again in Texas on Thursday.

AP/Tony Gutierrez



The Golden Knights laid the foundation for victory with a lightning start in the first third. Goals from Jonathan Marchessault (2nd), Ivan Barbaschow (6th/PP) and William Carrier (8th) made things clear after a few minutes. In the middle third, Alex Pietrangelo (29th) already ensured the final score. It was the first game in the series that wasn’t decided in overtime.

