Home » Vegas is just one win away from reaching the NHL finals
Sports

Vegas is just one win away from reaching the NHL finals

by admin
Vegas is just one win away from reaching the NHL finals

The Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from reaching the National Hockey League (NHL) Finals. In the third game of the Western Conference Finals, the team won 4-0 at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday evening (local time), making it 3-0 in the best of seven series. The fourth game will take place again in Texas on Thursday.

AP/Tony Gutierrez

The Golden Knights laid the foundation for victory with a lightning start in the first third. Goals from Jonathan Marchessault (2nd), Ivan Barbaschow (6th/PP) and William Carrier (8th) made things clear after a few minutes. In the middle third, Alex Pietrangelo (29th) already ensured the final score. It was the first game in the series that wasn’t decided in overtime.

More dazu in National Hockey League

See also  Juve-Rudiger, it's done. Now on with Jorginho, but Dybala walks away

You may also like

GLOSSARY FROM TAMPERE: How to succeed against the...

Stock markets drop with US debt stalled, Mediobanca...

Grabher fights his way to victory in Rabat

Women’s basketball, Italy at the Vigo Tournament: the...

QUIZ: Reversals, Penalties, Title! What do you know...

Racism: Vinicius posts videos of all cases, ‘it’s...

Tons of steel, piles of holds. The wall...

Andy Murray: Former champion strives to make mark...

Where to see Fiorentina Inter of the Italian...

Lakers hope LeBron James continues career after playoff...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy