Vegas stars in pursuit of the game: captain fighter, reserve goalie and new ace

Jonathan Marchessault

Jonathan Marchessault z Vegas se usmv a dr Conn Smythe Trophy pro nejuitenjho hre play off.

He didn’t make it through the draft. He won a place in the NHL and at the age of twenty, he spent his breakthrough season in Florida. And it became one of the ten games that the Golden Knights pointed to in five six years during the Rozivacho draft.

It immediately became clear that they had made the right choice. A petite (175 centimeter) and very well equipped with skates, the tonk joined the main drags of Vegas. On his way to the title, he was unstoppable from the second half.

In the last ten matches, he collected eight goals and seven assists. He collected nineteen of the total fifty points when he went 5 on 5. And he deservedly won the Conn Smythe Trophy for the most valuable playoff game.