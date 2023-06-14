New Renault Clio 2023, the strengths and weaknesses of the city car a few months after its launch

With a sales figure of around 16 million units in 33 years, Renault Clio it is one of the most successful models in the history of the French car brand. The new generation of this city car reaches its intermediate stage of life and undergoes a substantial renewal through a restyling that makes significant changes to the vehicle’s design, introducing a new style that projects an initial look towards the future design of the brand.

Pre-orders for the new model opened in May, with the first deliveries expected in September. Let’s examine in this article:

Renault Clio 2023 between strengths and weaknesses

Success announced for Renault Clio 2023?

As often happens in restyling processes, also in the case of Renault Clio the most significant changes are mainly focused on the front. The front grille undergoes a transformation, becoming wider and sportier. Now it has a gradient effect, which gradually lightens towards the ends starting from the dark shades of the new logo in satin and brushed chrome.

The new Renault Clio represents the first model of the so-called Renault’s New Wave and includes an unmistakable luminous signature, characterized by LED daytime running lights that form a half diamond, recalling the brand logo. The changes to the rear are more subtle, with a restyled bumper featuring aerodynamic vents and the taillights now featuring clear crystal lenses. The color range is expanded with the introduction of the three-layer Gris Rafale, a matte tint with a pearlescent effect.

From a technological point of view, Renault Clio takes a step forward thanks to the implementation of new 7-inch or 10-inch borderless digital displays, depending on the specification of the equipment. To improve driving and safety, the Renault Clio offers a wide range of 20 driver assistance systems, including Active Driver Assist which combines adaptive cruise control with lane keeping, a 360-degree parking camera and the active emergency braking system capable of recognizing cyclists and pedestrians.

As already happened with Austral ed SpaceRenault Clio also presents the new Esprit Alpine trim, which emphasizes the sporty exterior and elegant style of the passenger compartment. The range of engines remains unchanged, the most notable being the 145 HP E-Tech Full Hybrid version which combines a 94 HP 1.6 4-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors, i.e. a 36 kW electric motor and a high-speed starter motor. 18 kW voltage. The others engines available they include a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with outputs of 65, 90 and 100 bhp (the latter featuring dual fuel) and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbodiesel engine with 100 bhp.

The road holding of the new Clio is considerably improved compared to the past, thanks to the adoption of the new Cmf-b platform which contributes to improving the overall stability of the vehicle. Also evident is a notable improvement in the steering, which now offers greater precision and responsiveness. The interior of the car features high-quality materials that give it a superior atmosphere.

On the other hand, from the point of view of the transmission, the gearbox equipped on the Renault Clio does not present any particular praise or significant criticism. It offers good precision, but doesn’t excel in terms of responsiveness. Considering the extensive technological equipment of the car, the lack of USB sockets dedicated to rear passengers.

The decarbonisation strategy of Renault has influenced the design choices of the car’s interior, where a sustainability-oriented approach has been adopted. For the first time, extensive use has been made of environmentally friendly materials such as Tencel, a fabric made up of 60% modal fibers of biological origin deriving from wood cellulose.

The new Renault Clio it stands out for the total absence of leather in the passenger compartment, which has been replaced with a granular coated mixed fabric made with organic fibers and polyester fibers, requiring less water and energy in the dyeing process.

Il starting price for the new Renault Clio it is around 17,000 euros.