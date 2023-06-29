Vela, Francesca Clapcich vince l’Ocean Race con 11th Hour racing- breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

Historic success for Francesca Clapcich, the first Italian ever to win the famous race around the world

Francesca Clapcich in history. the first Italian to win The Ocean Race, a sailing race around the world held every three years. The boat arrived at the Waterfront docks shortly after 5.30pm. The international jury awarded the US team 11th Hour racing 4 repair points and Charlie Enright’s boat can thus celebrate the historic victory around the world. an incredible emotion – Francesca’s first words – I dreamed of an arrival like this in Italy, in Genoa. I still can not believe it. I am proud and I hope that in the future there will be more and more Italians in ocean sailing. We are strong and we can certainly aspire to an Italian boat. Thanks to Genoa for giving me the opportunity to arrive in my country and win in front of a wonderful crowd.

On Friday and Sunday, boats from the round-the-world race can be seen up close on the Waterfront pontoons as well as the Legends. The day had started with other equally fascinating champions. They met in the Fiv Experience Village — alongside the president of the Italian Sailing Federation Francesco Ettore — Alessandra Sensini, the greatest champion of the Italian sailing movement in the world, Ruggero Tita, Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo, and the skipper of Luna Rossa, Max Sirena . The president of World Sailing, Quanhai Li, arrived with them for a visit. Thanks to the arrival of The Ocean Race, some of the most important and followed events worldwide have set course for Genoa: Confindustria Nautica and Fiv brought the Fiv Athlete of the Year Award to Genoa and here the great champions of Luna Rossa and the our Olympians, underlines Alessandra Bianchi, councilor for sport of the Municipality of Genoa.

