Velma Dinkley is a lesbian. Now there is the official. The petite girl, with the helmet and flashy glasses, who always wears a red skirt and an orange sweater, part of the rowdy band of “Scooby-Doo! Where are you?“, In a clip of the new film”Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!“, From October 16 on the Hbo Max streaming platform, literally remains enchanted by the costume designer Coco Diablo. Her glasses cloud over and then she blushes, in obvious infatuation or love at first sight. And the heart-shaped eyes are clear proof of this.

For the followers of the first hour, for us fans since childhood of the animated television series, produced in 1969 by Hanna-Barbera, perhaps it is not such a sensational novelty. Just the coming out official, but in our hearts we probably already knew. Or at least it was easy to imagine: in the past he had hinted at his inclinations already in the series “Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated“, Which aired on Cartoon Network between 2010 and 2013 and hypothesis about homosexuality they had been chasing each other for years. James Gunn himself, screenwriter of the first films of the film franchise, and producer Tony Cervone, in an interview with Variety, had told of having tried several times to uncover queer nature at Dinkley.

But never before has the character’s sexual orientation been officially revealed. “In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial screenplay – writes Variety, quoting Gunn -. But the production kept the waters calm, making it become ambiguous (in the filmed version), then nothing (in the released version) and at the end with a boyfriend (in the sequel) “. But audiences, who often get to see far beyond what appears on screen, had already speculated about Velma’s homosexuality. Now that the time for coming out is ripe, many fans have rejoiced to have found confirms their hypotheses. The film to be released on October 16, “Trick or Treat Scooby Doo!Is written and directed by Audie Harrison; Velma on this occasion comes out and in America this episode is already available and visible.

Who is Velma Dinkley?

Velma, always portrayed as fussy sometimes insecure, cervellona and studious, she is the exact opposite – in the series – of Fred, handsome, courageous but often inattentive to details that are revealed instead solving for the mysteries that the group is facing. And that she is always the little glasses to discover, thus becoming one of the most loved characters. Her personality, often closed and shy, is actually just a shield: she actually hides within herself a strong, fearless soul, but it is too much shy to reveal it. That’s why it’s no surprise that this character has had this kind of breakthrough: finally, we will discover a little bit more of a personal, intimate side of Velma.