Verona-Bologna, Zaffaroni: ‘The boys believe it, there’s euphoria but the road is long’

The Verona coach analyzes his team's success against Bologna: "Here there's a group that has always believed in us but this victory doesn't change our path. It's still long and very hard, the euphoria is fine but we already have to think about what lies ahead". A mention for the match winner Verdi: "He's one of our most talented players and he's fine now." Where to improve: "We have to score a few more points away from home"

With great lucidity Marco zaffaroni comment on the success of Verona against Bologna which is worth the match against Spezia in third from last place in the standings: “There is a group that works well and strongly and that has always believed in usor even when the situation was critical – he says – Footballers have always wanted to prove that that ranking was not true. We are making a great journey, we need to be satisfied but we know well that it is still very tough, and we must immediately think about what awaits us”.

"We were doomed but the players always believed in us" The match winner of the match was Simone Verdiscorer of two goals, and Hellas' pivotal player: "Verdi is one of our high quality playershe's doing well and can make important plays even in one-on-one matches, we have to put him in a position to express himself – he explains – He played a great game but everyone did it with intensity and the desire to bring this result home". What has changed since arrival of Zaffaroni: "The players' faces said and still say that there is a desire to achieve this goal and when I arrived it was difficult to think about it but you had to believe it, it was precisely this ability that changed when we seemed doomed. It's not over, it's long and this is a particular moment, there's the right euphoria and we mustn't go any further why we have to keep this focus and this anger."



“We have to score a few more points away from home” For salvation it will be necessary to make a few more points even away from home: “We must grow, the result in Naples gave us great confidence but to complete the work you need to grow away as a personality and in managing the match, we only screwed up Sampdoria, away from home we lost against very strong teams now we have to score points like in Naples. The injured? We will evaluate them, we will play against Cremonese and we will find a team that has enthusiasm and quality and it will be a battle”.