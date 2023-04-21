Karol G swept the Latin American Music Awards 2023: he received more awards than Bad Bunny

On the night of April 20, the 2023 Latin American Music Awards ceremony was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the city of Las Vegas, United States. The important awards that celebrate Latin music had an evening in which the tricolor flag was raised with 11 awards, and eight of those went to the paisa Karol G.

The phenomenon of La Bichota with her last two albums “KG0516″ and “Mañana será bonito” has not stopped giving important recognition to the most outstanding Colombian in the urban genre. One of the most recent was Artist of the Year; which she beat colleagues like Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Romeo Santos and Rosalía, among others.

Carolina Giraldo was the star of the ceremony, winning eight awards and the title of the most awarded artist of the night. In second place was the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, who took four awards out of the 11 for which he was nominated.

In addition to Artist of the Year, the Colombian singer won the awards for the categories Streaming Artist of the Year, Best Artist – Urban; besides that her song “Provenza” won the category for Best Song – Pop and her Strip Love Tour the one for Tour of the Year.

Along with Becky G, the Colombian singer won the Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Best Collaboration – Pop/Urban categories with the song they presented in February 2022 and in which they paid tribute to Paquita la del Barrio, called “ Mommy”.

The other Colombians who stood out

Shakira was not left out of the awards that celebrate Latino artists and was left with two important awards. The Barranquillera, who now lives in Miami, became the Best Artist – Pop at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards and with her song “Monotonía”, together with Ozuna, she won the Best Collaboration – Tropical category.

Another important highlight was Manuel Turizo from Córdoba, who won the Best Song – Tropical category with his triple platinum hit “La Bachata”; in which he beat Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Camilo and Romeo Santos. Although he did not win any prize, Carlos Vives received an important tribute at the ceremony held in Las Vegas for his 30-year musical career.

This is the complete list of winners of the Latin American Music Awards 2023:

Artist of the Year: Karol G.

New Artist of the Year: Bizarrap

Album of the Year: A Summer Without You – Bad Bunny

Song of the Year: “MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

Crossover Collaboration of the Year: “La Fame” – Rosalía & The Weeknd

Choice Crossover Artist: The Weeknd

Streaming Artist of the Year: Karol G

Tour of the Year: $trip Love Tour – Karol G

Best Artist – Urban: Karol G

Best Album – Urban: A Summer Without You – Bad Bunny

Best Song – Urbano: “Tití me pregunta” – Bad Bunny

Best Duo or Group – Pop: Jesse & Joy

Collaboration of the Year: “MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

Best Song – Pop: “Provence” – Karol G

Best Collaboration – Pop/Urban: “MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

Best Artist – Regional Mexican: Junior H

Best Album – Pop: Motomami – Rosalía

Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican: Grupo Firme

Best Album – Regional Mexican: My life in a cigar 2 – Junior H

Best Song – Regional Mexican: “No se va (Live)” – Grupo Frontera

Best Collaboration – Tropical: “Monotonía” – Shakira & Ozuna

Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican: “Already finished” – Brand MP & Becky G

Best Artist – Tropical: Romeo Santos

Best Album – Tropical: Formula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos

Best Song – Tropical: “La bachata” – Manuel Turizo

Best Artist – Pop: Shakira

