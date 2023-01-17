Verona, 17 January 2023 – In the evening and in the middle of January a young rider rode one fifty kilometers by bicycle in the Verona area to deliver the meal to Andrea Bassi. He is not just any customer: former regional councilor of Lega and then into Brothers of Italyhe resigned in 2021 as city councilor and then no longer signed up and returned to his job.

Now Bassi, as stated on his social profile and in the local press, declares himself repented. “I’m not falling from the clouds but I have experienced first-hand what happens to these poor boys – she explains – it was my first time using the application. I was ignorant, now I’ve realized it”.

The former councilor, who lives in Bussolengo, wanted to tell the story on Facebook. “I thought about it all night-she confesses-. I asked myself: did this poor Christ have to suffer to bring me home some hamburgers and fries?”. Bassi waited for his order, but expected everything less than that find yourself in front of a boy on a bike not equipped for that trip.

Bass precise that he placed his order at a large fast food chain “at 6.50 pm, with the promise that the food would be delivered in an hour given the relatively short distance to his home in Bussolengo”. But man he didn’t know that the chain in turn relies on a well-known delivery company who physically carries out the deliveries. “At 20.30 – Bassi reports – I still hadn’t received anything and I called to cancel the order”. Shortly after the bike rider, coming from south Verona, then several miles away, he showed up at her door. “I was so amazed when I realized how many kilometers he had done on his battered bicycle – he confesses – that I didn’t even have time to put him in gear. He started pedaling again and left. Not even time to thank him”.

“He basically traveled 40 or 50 kilometers round trip – he explains -. Mmy blood froze. I also asked him if he wanted to go up and warm up a bit but he replied that he didn’t have time, that he had to run away for other deliveries”. Bassi has now made a decision: “For my part, I can say that although I don’t want to demonize the system , until I see a change, I will not help to perpetrate exploitation“.

“That’s right: sometimes news is more when you don’t want to make it“, writes the former councilor on social media and returns to the post published a few days earlier to tell the story. “Well, it had more media resonance than the vast majority of political posts I’ve ever written! Frankly, I wasn’t very happy about it right away but today, in hindsight, I changed my mind because, having had the opportunity to deepen the functioning of this particular system, I hope that this attention will begin to pierce the veil of indifference (often unconscious, as in my case) which hides some obvious flaws in its functioning. Hoping then that, obviously, whoever is in the button rooms will work to modify and/or adapt the rules governing the sector“.