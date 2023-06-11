Verona Spezia, play-off to stay in Serie A: date, time and where to play

The last relegation will be decided by the play-off between Verona and Spezia, who closed their championship by losing against Milan and Roma and are paired at 31 points. From this season, in case of equal points finish, the Serie A League had reintroduced the play-offs to decide the fight for salvation and the Scudetto. For the venue, which will be decided tomorrow in a specially convened Lega council, there are hypotheses Udine, Florence, Lecce and Reggio Emilia

So it will be playoff Between Verona e Spice to decide which will be the third team to be relegated to Serie B after Sampdoria and Cremonese. Starting this season, in fact, the Serie A League introduced a novelty. To decide who recedes, as regards the fight for the Scudetto and that salvation, it will no longer be head-to-head matches or goal difference. But a further challenge, to be played in a 90-minute one-off match, which in the event of a tie at the end of regular time, will immediately include penalties, without extra time. As for the site of the challenge between Verona and Spezia, everything will be decided tomorrow, in a specially convened League council. There are four hypotheses on the cities and stadiums that will host the play-off: Udine, Florence, Lecce and Reggio Emilia.

Verona-Spezia, how the play-off came about On the last day of the championship, both teams were defeated. The Verona lost 3-1 at the San Siro against Milanlo Spice were overtaken 2-1 in a comeback by Roma at the Olimpico, with a penalty scored in the 90th minute by Dybala. For most of the game, Semplici’s team toyed with the idea of ​​ending the duel with Verona by scoring points against Roma. But the late goal put everything back on the line. So in the end both remained paired in the standings at 31 points. And now, everything will be played out in a direct clash that is worth staying in Serie A. See also Inter, is fourth place better or aiming for the Champions League and Coppa Italia? The choice of the club

Relegation play-off, last time in 2005 The play-off to decide the last relegated team is nothing new for the club A league. The League has reintroduced him for this season and this further comparison will immediately be used to decide who will remain in Serie A between Verona e Spice. The last time this happened was 18 years ago. Playing for their stay in Serie A, then they were Parma e Bolognawho met in a two-legged tie at the end of the season 2004/2005. First at the Tardini, then at the Dall’Ara. In the first leg in Parma, Bologna won with a goal of Repel but in the end it was Parma who celebrated, winning the second leg in Bologna 2-0 with goals by cardone e Gilardino. After 18 years, the playoff returns to determine who will be relegated to Serie B.

A league All the Serie A verdicts These are the latest verdicts of the championship: Napoli champion of Italy, with him in the Champions League Lazio, Inter, and Milan; Roma goes to the Europa League together with Atalanta, Juventus in the Conference. It will be a playoff between Spezia and Verona (on a neutral field, the venue will be decided on Monday). Sampdoria and Cremonese are relegated to B SERIE A, THE FINAL STANDINGS LAST DAY RESULTS Sassuolo 1-3 Fiorentina

Torino-Inter 0-1

Cremonese-Salernitana 2-0

Empoli-Lazio 0-2

Naples-Sampdoria 2-0

Atalanta-Monza 5-2

Udinese-Juventus 0-1

Lecce-Bologna 2-3

Milan-Verona 3-1

Rome-Spezia 2-1 NAPLES champion of Italy (Champions League) LAZIO second (in Champions League)