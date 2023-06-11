How to know if you are being spied on WhatsApp?

Many people wonder if it is possible for their WhatsApp to be spied on and seek tips to protect their privacy. Here we tell you.

WhatsApp is one of the most used applications in the world and for this reason Meta is constantly updating itself to offer better functions and protect the security of its users.

Well, for the peace of mind of users, it is not possible to spy on WhatsApp conversations from external applications or through codes. This is because WhatsApp implemented a feature called “end-to-end encryption”, which ensures that messages are protected and inaccessible to both third parties and the platform itself.

End-to-end encryption in WhatsApp means that messages sent by a user are encrypted with a key and are only decrypted when they reach the recipient’s device. This prevents anyone, including hackers and malicious apps, from accessing the message content.

It may interest you: How do Colombians get to shopping centers?

However, there are some signs that could indicate if your WhatsApp is being spied on. Here are some signs to keep in mind:

Messages marked as read without being opened by you.

Presence of messages sent or edited that you have not written.

Strange behavior, such as sending messages or reactions that you have not performed, or text appearing in languages ​​that you do not usually use.

To protect your privacy on WhatsApp, it is important to follow some recommendations:

Sign out of devices that you don’t have regular access to.

Do not use unofficial WhatsApp applications as they may compromise your security.

Never share the WhatsApp verification code that comes to your cell phone.

Keep your app protected by using a fingerprint or PIN code lock.