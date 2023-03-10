The first verdicts of the round of 16 of Champions League have directed soul and ideas in the last few hours for European clubs, especially in the field of transfer market. In particular the Tottenhamwhich could also say goodbye to Antonio Conte at the end of the season.

The revolution of Tottenham should provide for the return of Mauricio Pochettino on the bench, but above all the transfers of many players who are no longer part of Spurs’ plans. According to what was reported by Team TalkIndeed, Tottenham would have several players outgoingand many of these would be also offered to Milan. The profiles in question would appear to be those of Joseph Handy and Sergius Reguilon in defense, and Tanguy Ndombele (which probably won’t be redeemed since Napolindr) e Pape Sarr for midfield.

Another player who could suffer the verdicts of elimination from the Champions League is Marco Verratti. The midfielder of the national team was the protagonist in the negative, committing two decisive errors against Bavaria Monacowhich paved the way for the Bavarians to take over.

In particular way the speaker of RMC SportDaniel Rioloused harsh terms against the midfielder of the Italian national team:

We should send him back to breaking latest news so he can eat the arrosticini, stroll along the boardwalk, drink his shots and smoke his cigarettes. He is a street player, one who he couldn’t be a starter even in my son’s team.

After 11 years of militancy in the PSG, Verratti’s adventure in France could come to an end. And who knows, it might not be the right occasion to see him again in Italy. There Juventusin particular, has always had a soft spot for him.

Various transfer market movements are also expected in Italy in view of next season. First of all, however, it will be necessary to arrange the boxes of the benches. The big names in Serie A could all or almost all change coaches. Also Atalanta is reportedly considering the possibility of saying goodbye to Gasperini, perhaps arrived at the end of a cycle in the nerazzurri. Should the Goddess and Gasp say goodbye, the Nerazzurri would go straight up Ivan Juriceager to fight for more prestigious goals than a quiet mid-table position.

Juric has a contract with Turin until 2024 and he is also sought after abroad: in fact there are clubs such as Wolfsburg e Southampton.