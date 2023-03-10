An unusual event occurred in the Dominican Republic, involving a 27-year-old man, identified as Julio Alberto Vinicio Pierre. In the middle of the wake, the man who died due to problems caused by excessive cigarette consumption, got up from the coffin while being watched by his relatives.

“He is breathing and that is the proof, in addition to the fact that he ate what we gave him,” said one of the victim’s relatives, in a video that went viral on social networks.

After this event, the man’s relatives decided to put him on a mat and provide him with water, hoping that he would have risen. At the same time, some neighbors looked surprised; while others did rituals.

Faced with the unusual event, the pathologist Sergio Sarita Valdez explained that it was a normal process because of the formaldehyde that was applied to the man.

“If they put formalin on it, it will not rot, it will not decompose because it is formalized. When a person dies they enter different phases, but in the first hour and a half nothing happens. Between 12 and 18 hours everything is hard. Now, after 6:00 p.m., the corpse begins to soften naturally,” said the doctor.

However, the family stated that the body was not cold, as would be expected from a person without vital signs. Faced with this, Sarita specified that the body could not adjust to room temperature.

In addition, he explained “the feeling of unreality is what makes an unexpected death worse”, which would have led his relatives through the pain to see how the man got up and drank soup.

Finally, the forensic doctors determined the death of the man, preying on the multiple attempts of his relatives to make him “resuscitate”.