In the month of February, the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele transferred 40,000 criminals to the largest prison in Latin America (Center for the Confinement of Terrorism, Cecot).

The Cecot was built to hold 64,000 gang members, mainly from the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18 gangs.

These actions were taken under an emergency regime that Congress decreed at the beginning of March, as a consequence of the peak of violence that occurred between March 25 and 27, 2022.

This week a video went viral on Twitter where inmates guarded by the authorities can be seen carrying implements to clean the streets.

🇸🇻 | Prisoners in El Salvador were taken into custody to clean the streets. pic.twitter.com/BYJQjFggIn —Emmanuel Rincon (@EmmaRincon) March 8, 2023

